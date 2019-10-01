Crime Watch: 5 Brangus pairs missing in SW TX; Black cow stolen in STX

TSCRA Special Ranger Robin Clark, District 28 in southwest Texas, reports 10 head of cattle missing from a property in Val Verde County. Missing are 5 Brangus cows branded with a –L on the left hip, and 5 black calves. The heifer calves will have a swallow fork in the left ear and the steer calves have a swallow fork in the right ear. These cattle may have been missing since June 1, 2019. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Clark at 830-278-5778.

TSCRA Special Ranger Steve Martin, District 30 in far South Texas, reports the theft of a cow from a property near Falls City in Karnes County sometime after June 7. The black Angus cow is 3 years old, weighs approximately 100 pounds, has a cropped right ear and an AM connected brand on the right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Martin at 361-358-8851.

Operation Cow Thief: TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.