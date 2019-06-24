Cow-Calf Corner: Summer is here; Monitor summer mineral intake

Source: Cow-Calf Corner is a weekly newsletter by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Agency.

June 24, 2019

Summer is here…more or less

by Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist

The calendar says it is summer but it really isn’t acting like it in some places and in some respects. I’m currently in Montana where the longest day of the year is impressive with sunrise shortly after 5:30 am and sunset after 9:30 pm. The long days help but hay production here in the short summer season is off to a slow start with unsettled weather not allowing time for hay to be harvested without moisture damage. Back in Oklahoma, most of the state did not see the first 90 degree day until June 20… later than usual.

The lack of summer thus far has limited seasonal beef demand. After early beef buying in April for Memorial Day, boxed beef cutout values have weakened, averaging 3.8 percent lower year over year for the last six weeks. The daily boxed beef price last Friday was down 6.2 percent from the peak price in late April. The weakness has been most pronounced in the high value middle meats, with loin primals averaging 7.9 percent lower year over year for the last six weeks and rib primals averaging 5.5 percent lower year over year for the same period. Chuck and round primals have fared somewhat better with round primals down only 1.8 percent year over year and chuck primals up an average of 1.3 percent over the last six weeks compared to the same period last year. Both chuck and round values have showed more strength in the latest weekly data. Encouragingly, the ground beef market is showing a little life with both lean trimmings and fifty percent trimmings currently priced a bit higher compared to last year.

The upcoming Independence Day holiday will be critical for the summer beef demand season. There will likely be a lot of pent up demand for outdoor activity if the weather permits. However, the forecast for the period indicates a likelihood that large chunks of the country will continue to experience below average temperatures. Moreover, continued flooding and swollen rivers and lakes in some regions will limit recreational activities for some time yet.

In other news, the latest cattle on feed report showed June 1 feedlot inventories at 11.74 million head, 101.6 percent of last year and a record June feedlot inventory for the data series back to 1996. The report was close to pre-report expectations and contained no surprises. May placements broke the previous three month trend of higher year over year placements and were 97.2 percent of one year ago. Feedlot marketings in May were 100.7 percent of last year. For the first five months of 2019, feedlot placements have totaled 1.3 percent higher year over year and total marketings are 1.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

Monitor mineral intake closely during summer

by Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension animal scientist

Summer often becomes a busy time of year for ranchers, especially during haying season. Don’t forget to check the mineral feeders or blocks to be certain that they are supplying the minerals that your cows need.

In some cases, medications may be recommended by your veterinarian to be included in the mineral mix. Cow-calf operators will want to monitor mineral consumption closely to be certain that the label-recommended amounts are being consumed by the cattle. A Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) will be necessary for antibiotic feeding in mineral supplements. Contact and work with your local large animal veterinarian about the appropriate VFD for your operation.

Placement of mineral feeders and blocks can aid in achieving optimum mineral intake. Place them in areas where cattle spend a lot of time. Minerals should be placed in loafing areas, near water sources, in shady areas, or any other location that tends be a popular place for the herd to congregate. A rule of thumb is to provide one mineral feeding station for every 30 to 50 cows.

Check feeders at least once a week and keep a clean, fresh supply of minerals present at all times. A good feeder should keep minerals dry, be portable and hold up to abuse and corrosion. Open tubs are not adequate in high rainfall areas.

Cattle owners can get receive additional help with calculating mineral intake with the OSU Mineral Calculator and the OSU Mineral Consumption Record sheets. To download these aids go to http://beefextension.com/pages/calculators and click on the appropriate items listed as either “Mineral Consumption Record” or “Program”

Choosing a mineral mix requires understanding of the animal’s requirements and the minerals available in the forages and feedstuffs available to the animals. Mineral needs tend to be area specific and change with soil type, fertilization rates, rainfall and many other factors. Mineral requirements also will depend on animal age and stage of production. An excellent reference source for Oklahoma beef producers about mineral supplementation can be found in the Oklahoma State University Extension Bulletin E-861 Vitamin and Mineral Nutrition of Grazing Cattle.

