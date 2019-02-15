Court approves Kane Beef sale, could be open soon

Kane Beef should be up and running with its employees back to work before the end of the month, according to the former bankruptcy judge appointed to oversee plant operations.

Richard Schmidt told KRIS 6 News in Houston that a federal court has approved the sale. The new owner, Houston-based JDH Capital, hopes to have the plant operating again as soon as the deal is closed on Feb. 22.
Schmidt says that will be the likely date when plant employees will learn when they’ll be called back to work.

Read the full story at KRIS…

