CME Daily Livestock Report: Third quarter GDP advanced estimates 

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released the advanced estimate for third  quarter GDP yesterday. The report showed the U.S. economy continues to slow but beat prereport expectations coming in at 1.9% compared to 2% in the second quarter and over 3% in the first quarter, all comparisons are to year ago and in real dollars. Click on the following link to download the full report or see below: http://www.dailylivestockreport.com/documents/dlr%2010-31-19.pdf 

dlr 10-31-19
/ Business, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Farm Service Agency now offers text message alerts
Daily Livestock Report: Beef market looks toward spring
Texas reservoir levels rise as drought subsides
Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award recipient announced
Brazil seeks meeting with USDA chief to discuss beef ban
Livestock Weather for Oct. 27, 2017:  Hurricane season winding down, but perhaps not quite over
Panhandle Wildfires Update: Hay donations & transport permits, fire waste disposal info
Cattle Raisers disappointed with Oklahoma beef checkoff outcome
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]