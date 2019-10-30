CME Daily Livestock Report: Third quarter GDP advanced estimates

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released the advanced estimate for third quarter GDP yesterday. The report showed the U.S. economy continues to slow but beat pre–report expectations coming in at 1.9% compared to 2% in the second quarter and over 3% in the first quarter, all comparisons are to year ago and in real dollars. Click on the following link to download the full report or see below: http://www.dailylivestockreport.com/documents/dlr%2010-31-19.pdf