Charles Driver “Buddy” Clark

Charles Driver “Buddy” Clark, of Menard, died April 27, 2019, at age 76. He was born in San Angelo on Jan. 22, 1943, to Charles Driver Clark Sr. and Mary Laverne (Lee) Clark. He graduated from Menard High School in 1961 and attended Texas A&M University and Sul Ross State University. He married Jo Williamson on July 31, 1943, in Menard.

Clark’s ranching career spanned 56 years as he devoted his life to the stewardship and management of rangelands, especially the Forked Lightning Ranch in Menard County. He believed strongly in the importance of the wise use and management of natural resources. He served on the Menard County Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors for 19 years. He was elected to the board of directors of the Texas Section Society for Range Management in 1985. He also served on the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts board from 1984 to 1992. He was then elected to the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, where he served until 2000.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Elizabeth Murchison, and sister Jo Ann Potts.

Clark is survived by his wife, Jo; a son, Lee (Lisa) Clark; and a daughter, Dandy (Curtis) Kothmann; and three grandchildren: Candice Clark, Madelon Clark, and Wesley Kothmann, all of Menard.

Memorials may be sent to the Texas Section SRM Youth Range Workshop, c/o Jenny Pluhar, P.O. Box 931, Canyon, TX 79015.

Published in the July 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine