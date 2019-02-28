Cattlemen Applaud Filing of Eminent Domain Reform Legislation

The legislation is intended to improve the eminent domain process for thousands of Texans who are faced each year with the prospect of losing their private property through forced condemnation.

Robert McKnight Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), joined Rep. DeWayne Burns, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and other prominent property rights advocates at a news conference Jan. 23, 2019, to announce the filing of HB 991 and SB 421.

Eminent domain is a power granted to governments to seize private property for public use, usually thought of in relation to roads, schools or other such projects.

In Texas, however, many private for-profit entities, such as pipeline and transmission line corporations, can use the same governmental power.

“I would like to thank Rep. Burns and Sen. Kolkhorst for their steadfast commitment to fixing an eminent domain system that is commonly abused and designed to favor private companies who subsidize their profits with the power of condemnation,” said McKnight at the news conference. “Texans deserve better. We deserve an eminent domain process that is open and transparent, that is fair and respectful of our partnership in energy infrastructure, and that holds private condemnors accountable if they don’t do it right.”

McKnight and others at the conference stressed the importance of better transparency, accountability and fairness in the eminent domain process, noting that for private entities, especially oil and gas pipelines, those virtues are practically nonexistent today.

During the news conference, the bills’ authors discussed some of the provisions that would accomplish those goals. Mandating a public meeting to ensure property owners understand the process and can have their questions answered, stipulating minimum protections that must be present in the contract and holding condemnors accountable if they offer property owners less compensation than they are owed.