Cattle Raisers to Host Eminent Domain Discussion at Annual Convention

March 22, 2017

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host an information session and workshop for Texas landowners on Saturday, April 1, 2017 during their annual Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in San Antonio.

Every day more infrastructure is needed to accommodate our state’s growing population and thriving economy, but that progress cannot encroach upon the sacred private property rights of Texas landowners. To protect their heritage and future, landowners must know, understand and fight for their constitutional rights.

The discussions hosted by TSCRA will allow ranchers, homeowners and anyone with an interest in private property rights to become more familiar with current eminent domain issues. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to interact with subject matter experts to learn how to take proactive measures to protect their private property for future generations.

On Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m., convention attendees can join attorney Jim Bradbury, who advises landowners on eminent domain matters. Bradbury will provide an update on eminent domain reform efforts being pursued in the 2017 Texas Legislative Session by TSCRA and the Texans for Property Rights coalition. He will be joined on stage by ranchers who have been personally impacted by condemnation proceedings and can give first-hand accounts of their difficulties.

An eminent domain workshop will follow, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., given by attorneys Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, an agricultural law specialist, and Luke Ellis, who represents property owners against condemning authorities. The workshop will offer practical information for landowners who may be impacted by the eminent domain process. Topics will include easement drafting, negotiation, the condemnation process and the proper valuation of land.

To join either discussion, attendees must have a full convention registration or a Saturday-only convention registration. More information is available at www.cattleraisersconvention.com.

The event is open to the news media. Please contact Jeremy Fuchs, TSCRA director of public affairs for more information on event registration for media.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

