Cattle Raisers Host Policy Conference to Tackle Tough Issues Facing Ranchers

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will hold its annual Policy Conference from Sept. 27-29, 2017 in San Antonio Texas. The Policy Conference is where cattle raisers come together to tackle tough issues and develop grassroots policies that guide TSCRA leaders and staff as they advocate for ranchers in Austin and Washington.

The conference will open with Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune, who will share his perspective on the recent Texas legislative session. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive valuable updates from numerous guests on topics like private property rights, transportation issues, water rights, beef sustainability, property taxes, surface damages, border issues, beef research priorities and much more. Other notable guests include:

Senator Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels) on recently passed annexation reforms;

Colonel Grahame Jones of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on recent game warden activities;

Allison Cooke from the National Cattlemen’s Beef (NCBA) on the association’s federal government affairs activities and transportation issues impacting ranchers; and

Matt Walters of H-E-B on trends in consumer beef purchasing.

On Thursday evening, TSCRA will also host a reception at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, where attendees will have the opportunity to interact fellow ranchers in a fun and relaxed setting.

TSCRA members, as well as anyone with an interest in cattle, ranching or other related topics, are encouraged to attend. Registration details and tickets are available online at tscra.org/policyconference, and can also be purchased at the event. Discounted registration is available through Sept. 18, 2017.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.