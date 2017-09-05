Cattle Raisers Establish Fund to Help Ranchers in the Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hurricane Harvey has devastated an extensive area within Texas, including many rural stretches that are home to thousands of cattlemen and women. Many of the affected ranchers are already hard at work, ensuring the safety of their animals and beginning to rebuild. However, as the flood waters recede in the coming days, even more damage is likely to be revealed. Fences, pens and buildings will need to be repaired or rebuilt, cattle will need veterinary treatment and adequate feed supplies. Cattle raisers across the region will need assistance to complete these vital tasks and restore their operations.

To assist those cattle raisers in need, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) has established the Cattle Raisers Relief Fund. The fund, administered by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation, a 501(c)3, will begin accepting monetary donations today. 100 percent of donations will go to support relief efforts for ranch families affected by the disaster.

“It is truly heartwarming to see the outpouring of support that has come from across the entire country,” said Richard Thorpe, president of TSCRA. “The dedication and generosity I have witnessed in recent days has given me great confidence that we will weather this storm and continue our proud tradition of ranching in these hard-hit areas.”

Donations to the Cattle Raisers Relief Fund can be made by visiting http://tscra.org/relieffund, or by mailing a check to:

Cattle Raisers Relief Fund

TSCRF

1600 Gendy Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Donations may be tax deductible, but be sure to visit with a tax professional before making a contribution.

Those wishing to volunteer their services or offer donations of vital goods such as hay, feed and fencing supplies should visit http://tscra.org/hurricaneupdate for more information.

