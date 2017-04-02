Cattle Raisers Convention Wraps Up With Outstanding Attendance, Announces New Board Members

For Immediate Release:

April 2, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

SAN ANTONIO — The 2017 Cattle Raisers Convention wrapped up today at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Attendees from across the state and southwestern U.S. gathered to hear industry experts, engage in educational opportunities and browse an enormous trade exposition featuring the latest and greatest technology available to Texas’ cattle men and women. Participants also enjoyed live music from Jake Hooker and Outsiders at the annual Cattle Raisers Dinner and Dance, the largest social event of the year for Texas ranchers, on Saturday evening.

This year’s convention had more than 4,000 people in attendance.

The Cattle Raisers Convention is one of the best and most beneficial events of the year to attend if you are in the cattle business. You cannot find another place with so much information and opportunity under one roof.

Eminent domain reform was one of the hot topics discussed throughout the event. Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) president Richard Thorpe gave a telling account of his own personal eminent domain experience at the general opening session of the convention. Photos of high-voltage power lines over his family cemetery were a poignant reminder that landowners must continue to defend their private property rights. Information sessions and workshops helped landowners prepare for their own defense.

Also at the convention, TSCRA announced the addition of nine new members to their board of directors and 10 new honorary directors. Additionally, the current slate of officers was re-elected to their respective positions for an additional year, and three new members were named to the Executive Committee.

“TSCRA has played a critical role in preserving the strength and stability of the Texas cattle industry for the past 140 years,” said Thorpe. “It is a great honor to continue serving as president of this venerable organization and I look forward to all that will be accomplished in the coming year.”

TSCRA’s newly re-elected officers are:

Richard Thorpe of Winters, president

Bobby McKnight of Fort Davis, first vice president

Hughes Abell of Austin, second vice president

Eldon White of Fort Worth, executive vice president and CEO

New Executive Committee members are: Austin Brown, III of Beeville, Clayton Henry of Wichita Falls and Carl Ray Polk of Lufkin

New directors are: Wayne Cockrell of Oakwood, Alan Curry of San Angelo, Jason Harlow of Dallas, George Harrison of Bay City, Frederico Nieto of Raymondville, J.R. Ramirez of La Pryor, Susan Roach of Fort Worth, John “Rocky” Sullivan of Galveston and Kelley Sullivan of Crockett.

New honorary directors are: Mary Lou Bradley of Henderson and Memphis, John W. Carpenter, III of Dallas, Trainor Evans of Mercedes, Chris Lacy of Fort Davis, Robert B Mansfield of Amarillo, Linda Joy Stovall of El Campo, Gerald Sullivan of Crockett, Jerry K. Taylor of Coleman, Delbert W. Van Cleve of Houston and Mark Wheelis of Montgomery.

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.