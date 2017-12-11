Cattle raisers applaud appointment of Idsal to EPA post

FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Thorpe, president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association issued the following statement following the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announcement of Anne Idsal’s appointment as the EPA Regional Administrator for Region 6. The region covers Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico.

“On behalf of ranchers and landowners in Texas and across the Southwest, I applaud EPA Administrator Pruitt’s appointment of Anne Idsal as Regional Administrator for Region 6 of the EPA. In addition to her exceptional public service experience, Anne was raised in a ranching family and knows first-hand that ranchers are the very best stewards of their land, and how devoted they are to preserving that heritage for future generations. We look forward to continuing to work together to secure a bright future for ranching families and the natural resources we cherish.”

