By the N#mbers: June stats – not too hot, lots of rain

7-12-19: June Stats: Not too hot, lots of rain

On Cool Side Middle U.S.

The June contiguous U.S. temperature was 68.7°F, 0.2°F above the 20th-century average, ranking in the middle third of the 125-year record. Temperature Departure from Normal Green/Blue = Colder than Normal Brown = Milder than Normal

Not too hot

With the exception of Florida, there were not many states reporting above-normal temperatures

Lots of Rain

There was a lot of rain over the eastern half of the nation which resulted in widespread river flooding.

Unusually Wet

Parts of the nation experienced an unusually-wet month of June (green shaded regions).

Near-Record Wet

Several states, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, observed near-record rainfall.