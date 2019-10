BBQuest Season 2: Hill Country

Barbecue enthusiast and native Texan Kelsey Pribilski is on a quest to find secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas. This episode of BBQuest from Beef Loving Texans has Kelsey searching for local flavors in the Texas Hill Country region, with the help of local guide Kevin Fink, chef at Emmer & Rye in Austin.

Click here to watch or see below.