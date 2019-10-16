Attend ranch gatherings in Fowlerton, Hallettsville and Luling
TSCRA has upcoming ranch gatherings planned in Fowlerton on Oct. 22, Hallettsville on Oct. 23 and Luling on Oct. 24. TSCRA members and the local ranching community are welcome to attend – invite your family, friends and neighbors! Attendees will enjoy a beef dinner, updates on TSCRA activities and hear the latest on issues important to cattle raisers and landowners.
Folks who become a TSCRA member during the event will receive a TSCRA gate sign ($40 value), courtesy of Bayer!
Special Thanks to our premier sponsor Elanco Animal Health.
Oct. 22: Fowlerton
5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Donnell Ranch
Fowlerton TX 78021
From Fowlerton, go west for 7 miles towards Los Angeles on Hwy 97. There will be a silver pipe oilfield entrance on the right. Proceed through the entrance and follow TSCRA Gathering signs. (Gate entrance sign reads Donnell NJ 86).
From Los Angeles, head east for 5 miles on Hwy 97 toward Fowlerton. Entrance will be on your left.
Oct. 23: Hallettsville
5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Hall
321 US Hwy 77 South
Hallettsville TX 77964
Directions: From US-90 ALT W, turn left onto US-77 S towards Victoria. After .4 miles, destination will be on the left. Watch for TSCRA signs.
Oct. 24: Luling
5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Luling Foundation
523 S Mulberry
Luling TX 78648
Directions: From I-10, take the exit for TX-80. Turn north onto TX-80. After 2 miles, turn left onto Houston Street. Then turn left onto Mulberry Ave. From US-90, turn south onto Mulberry Ave.