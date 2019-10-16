Attend ranch gatherings in Fowlerton, Hallettsville and Luling

TSCRA has upcoming ranch gatherings planned in Fowlerton on Oct. 22, Hallettsville on Oct. 23 and Luling on Oct. 24. TSCRA members and the local ranching community are welcome to attend – invite your family, friends and neighbors! Attendees will enjoy a beef dinner, updates on TSCRA activities and hear the latest on issues important to cattle raisers and landowners.

Folks who become a TSCRA member during the event will receive a TSCRA gate sign ($40 value), courtesy of Bayer!

Special Thanks to our premier sponsor Elanco Animal Health.

Oct. 22: Fowlerton

5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Donnell Ranch

Fowlerton TX 78021

From Fowlerton, go west for 7 miles towards Los Angeles on Hwy 97. There will be a silver pipe oilfield entrance on the right. Proceed through the entrance and follow TSCRA Gathering signs. (Gate entrance sign reads Donnell NJ 86).

From Los Angeles, head east for 5 miles on Hwy 97 toward Fowlerton. Entrance will be on your left.

Oct. 23: Hallettsville

5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall

321 US Hwy 77 South

Hallettsville TX 77964

Directions: From US-90 ALT W, turn left onto US-77 S towards Victoria. After .4 miles, destination will be on the left. Watch for TSCRA signs.

Oct. 24: Luling

5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Luling Foundation

523 S Mulberry

Luling TX 78648

Directions: From I-10, take the exit for TX-80. Turn north onto TX-80. After 2 miles, turn left onto Houston Street. Then turn left onto Mulberry Ave. From US-90, turn south onto Mulberry Ave.

