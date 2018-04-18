Area Ranchers to Gather in Decatur on April 26

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the NRS Ranch Store in Decatur, Texas. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

TSCRA Special Ranger John Bradshaw will provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact Texas ranchers and landowners.

At 1 p.m., prior to the ranch gathering, Dr. Ron Gill will be giving a cattle handling workshop at the NRS Training Center. Dr. Gill is well known for his expertise in low-stress cattle handling and offers cattle producers an opportunity to learn new techniques that keep cattle healthier and safer. Also at the workshop, Elanco will provide attendees with a demonstration of proper implanting techniques.

Both events are open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The NRS Ranch Store is located at 4650 U.S. Hwy. 287, Decatur, Texas 76234.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco for sponsoring the event.

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews prior to or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.

TSCRA is a 141-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

