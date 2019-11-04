APHIS launches system to alert stakeholders when export requirements change

Source: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDAAPHIS/bulletins/269565d

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is establishing an automatic notification system to alert interested stakeholders when country-specific requirements for the export of live animals and animal products change.

Starting Oct. 30, 2019, stakeholders can sign up to receive automatic notifications through the APHIS Stakeholder Registry. These notifications will alert subscribers that an update has been made to the export requirements for either live animals or animal products. The message will include a link that will take subscribers to the APHIS website to learn more about the specific change and the country it applies to.

APHIS maintains this information to assist U.S. exporters and help facilitate trade. These are not U.S. requirements, but rather the requirements of the receiving country. Countries may change their requirements at any time and without advance notice. APHIS will use this notification system to share any updates we are aware of, but in some instances, countries may change their requirements without alerting APHIS.

New Subscribers

To sign up for the APHIS Stakeholder Registry, all you need is a valid email address. Once you are subscribed, you can scroll through the APHIS topics and click on any topic you would like to receive information about. To sign up for animal and animal product export notifications through the Stakeholder Registry, go to the Veterinary Services section and then specify if you would like to receive IREGS Live Animal Updates, IREGS Animal Product Updates or both. Once you’ve selected a topic, you will automatically receive an update the next time we have new information to share.

Current Subscribers

If you are already a subscriber, go to the APHIS Stakeholder Registry and enter your email address and password (if you had previously chosen to set one up). Your profile will appear, and you will need to click on subscriber preferences at the top of the page. Scroll to the bottom of the subscriber preferences page, and click on Add Subscriptions. From there, you can go to the Veterinary Services section and specify if you would like to receive IREGS Live Animal Updates, IREGS Animal Product Updates or both.

Information about recent changes to country requirements for animals and animal products is also available on the APHIS website.