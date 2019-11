Ag Lender Survey: Farmer liquidity, income, trade top 2020 issues

As the farm economy continues to work through a prolonged downturn, credit quality and the deterioration of agricultural loans remains the top concern for ag lenders, according to the Fall 2019 Agricultural Lender Survey report produced jointly by the American Bankers Association and the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, more commonly known as Farmer Mac. Read more at www.usagnet.com…