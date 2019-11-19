African swine flu continues to reshape the global protein market 

Radio Oklahoma Ag Network Farm Director Ron Hays caught up with Don Close, animal protein analyst with Rabo Agri-finance, to talk about the impact of African swine flu on the beef cattle industry in the U.S. and globally. African swine flu remains a big topic for producers and has had a big impact on not just the pork industry, but for all the meat complex, including beef cattle producers. Listen to the latest Beef Buzz podcast to hear more. Read more and listen to the BeefBuzz Podcast at oklahomafarmreport.com

