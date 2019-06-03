2019 Convention Coverage

The 2019 Cattle Raisers Convention drew more than 4,300 registrants to hear industry experts, engage in educational opportunities, connect with other ranchers, and browse an enormous trade exposition featuring the latest and greatest products available to cattle raisers.

The Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo is the largest ranching event of the year in the Southwestern U.S. This was the 142nd annual event.

The event featured programs and activities of interest to cattle raisers, landowners, and the general public, with opportunities for everyone to participate.

Then block out March 27 to 29, 2020, to attend the 143rd Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in Fort Worth.

For more photos or information on the 2020 Cattle Raisers Convention, please visit cattleraisersconvention.com