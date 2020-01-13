Texas Weekly Market Recap, Jan. 13, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | Jan. 13, 2019

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $2 higher. Trade was active on moderate to good demand. A chance of much-needed moisture going into the weekend, but with colder temperatures. No recent comparable sales on slaughter cows and bulls for market trend. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm. In the Texas High Plains grain markets, the bulk of buds were 3 to 4 cents higher on grain sorghum; 4 to 5 cents higher on wheat; and 2 to 3 cents higher on corn.

Click here to read the full report, including graphs, or see below.

LSWTXRECAP(1)

 

 

