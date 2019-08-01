﻿Hunting season begins soon – are you certified?

Hunting season is just around the corner. Have you taken a Hunter Education course? Every hunter (including out-of-state hunters) born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must successfully complete hunter education. Minimum age for certification is 9 years and cost is $15. Certification is good for life and is honored by other states and provinces requiring hunter education. You must carry proof of certification or deferral on your person while hunting, however proof of certification is not required to purchase a license. Read more…