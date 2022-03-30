Young cattle producers meet Special Rangers at Cow Camp

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2022 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

FORT WORTH, Texas — During Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, young cattle raisers attended Cow Camp at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. Cow Camp featured a day of activities including tours of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History along with the Cattle Raisers Museum and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. The camp attendees also had a special presentation from Special Rangers Larry Hand and Marty Baker.

###

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 145-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, and throughout the Southwest. For more news releases and information, visit tscra.org.