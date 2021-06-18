Wanted: Young cow hands with creative skills

Do you know a young cattle enthusiast with over-the-top creativity? Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is encouraging youth between the ages of five and 18 to enter art, photography and essay contests that will be displayed at this summer’s Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo.

The art and photography categories should be original pieces depicting cattle, horses or the ranching way of life. Essays should answer the question, “How do you think ranching will change in the next 50 years?” Entries must be received at the TSCRA office no later than July 9.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top entries in each category, with the first place winner receiving $250 and a plaque. The second place winner will be awarded $150 and a ribbon, while the third place winner will receive a ribbon and recognition.

The entries will be displayed during the convention, where attendees will vote on the People’s Choice Award from each contest. The People’s Choice winner will receive an additional $100 prize and ribbon. The contests and prizes are sponsored by Farm Credit.

Official rules, guidelines and entry forms are available here.