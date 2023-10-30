Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association urges members to vote in November elections

FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 28, 2023) – With less than a week left in early voting, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is urging its members to turn out to the polls this November in support of ballot initiatives that advance the future of the beef industry.

“There are a number of critical propositions that our association has followed throughout the 88th Regular Legislative Session,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl. “Our eyes are on solidifying the Right to Farm for our industry and also protecting rural needs throughout our state as they relate to water and broadband.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association encourages members to vote “yes” for:

Proposition 1 – Protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management

– Protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management Proposition 6 – Creating the Texas Water Fund and New Water Supply Fund to assist in financing water projects.

– Creating the Texas Water Fund and New Water Supply Fund to assist in financing water projects. Proposition 8 – Creating the Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand high-speed access and assist in financing connectivity projects.

“Cattle raisers need to be informed heading into the election,” said Arthur Uhl. “We’re providing resources for individuals interested in how these ballot initiatives will benefit the industry, and we want individuals to understand the importance of supporting these efforts.”

A voter resource guide is publicly available at www.tscra.org/vote2023.

###