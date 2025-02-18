USDA-APHIS announces cattle and bison imports from Mexico will resume

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) today announced the resumption of cattle and bison imports from Mexico. Imports are scheduled to resume within the next several days.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has been following the status of imports as the temporary halt of trade was placed on Mexico after a positive detection of New World screwworm was detected in the southern state of Chiapas. Following the announcement and implementation of a new protocol for moving cattle across the U.S. southern border, the cattle industry is expected to see movements of cattle soon.

“Keeping the U.S. cattle herd healthy and safe is essential. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has taken detections of New World screwworm seriously and will continue to follow the status of the pest and prepare for actions that may need to be taken in the future,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President, Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Resuming cattle trade is a positive step for our industry.”

###