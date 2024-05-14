Two Houston County residents charged with horse theft

Lengthy investigation by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger leads to the arrest of Corey Lockett and Ali Fedell.

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 14, 2024) – Corey Lockett and Ali Fedell were arrested on felony theft of livestock charges after a lengthy investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt.

Special Ranger Bobbitt began investigating the case after being contacted by a Houston County resident who believed her ex-boyfriend, Lockett, had stolen and sold a horse she owned.

The victim was told by Lockett that her horse had been killed due to a train accident after escaping its pasture. However, after being in contact with an individual who purchased a horse matching the description of her horse, the victim became suspicious.

In July 2022, Bobbitt launched an investigation that confirmed the victim’s horse was alive and had been sold to a new owner in June 2022. Further investigation revealed Lockett did not act alone, soliciting assistance from Fedell to orchestrate the sale of the horse.

Arrest warrants were issued for Lockett and Fedell, and both individuals were apprehended. Fedell pleaded guilty in the 349th District Court May 15, 2023, and received a deferred adjudication with community supervision for a period of five years.

Lockett followed suit, entering a guilty plea in the 349th District Court Nov. 13, 2023. He was sentenced to 10 years, which was later suspended to five years of probation under community supervision and $5,000 in restitution.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank Houston County District Attorney’s Office for their joint effort in the investigation.

