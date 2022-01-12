TSCRA welcomes spring interns

Four interns joined the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association team Jan. 10.

Cami Froneberger, Mallory Hewitt, Katie Mahagan and Amelia Stavinoha are based in the Fort Worth office and work across all departments.

Cami Froneberger is from Sulphur Springs. Her family owns and operates a small Longhorn operation in Hopkins County. Froneberger is a senior at Texas A&M University-Commerce majoring in agricultural leadership and communications. She has served as the student editor of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources’ newsletter and as leadership chair for Sigma Alpha.

Mallory Hewitt is from Victoria. She graduated from Texas A&M University in December with a bachelor’s degree in animal science with a minor in sales. During her time at the university, Hewitt was involved in Texas Aggie Cattlewomen, Texas Cattlewomen, Sigma Alpha and the Professional Student Sales Association. Additionally, Hewitt served as an undergraduate teaching assistant in the animal science department.

Katie Mahagan is from Plainview. She is an animal science student at Texas Tech University. She was on the 2019 wool judging team, the 2020 national champion meat judging team, and a member of Block & Bridle and Kappa Kappa Gamma. Additionally, Mahagan worked as an undergraduate research assistant in the meat science department.

Amelia Stavinoha is from Eagle Lake. She is a senior agricultural leadership and development major at Texas A&M University. Stavinoha is pursuing a double minor in tourism management and horticulture sciences, and certificates in event management and hospitality management. She is involved in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Council and the Student Event Planner Association at the university.