TSCRA welcomes new executive director of communications and marketing

Jaclyn Roberts joined the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association as the executive director of communications and marketing in July, bringing nearly a decade of experience in policy communications, issues management and digital strategy.

Jaclyn previously served as the director of communications and strategic partnerships for the Texas Agricultural Land Trust, and as the associate director of specialty communications for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council. Jaclyn is an alumna of Texas Tech University where she received undergraduate and graduate degrees in agricultural communications.