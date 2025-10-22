TSCRA urges pause on Argentinian beef import expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 22, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association released the following statement after President Trump suggested reducing consumer beef prices by increasing imports of Argentinian beef:

“While we appreciate the Trump administration’s ongoing support for ranchers and landowners, we strongly oppose the proposal to increase beef imports from Argentina. Importing beef from a country where foot and mouth disease is present poses a serious threat to the health of the U.S. cattle herd. It also undermines efforts to stabilize the market through natural herd rebuilding.

Rather than turning to risky imports, we urge the administration to support long-term solutions that preserve herd health, incentivize an expansion in domestic beef production, and protect the livelihoods of American ranchers.”

###