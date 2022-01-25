TSCRA to host graduate research poster showcase

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced today it will hold a graduate research poster showcase at the 2022 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo. The event will take place March 26 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Graduate students from accredited universities in Texas or Oklahoma with posters pertaining to the beef industry are invited to apply to participate. Applications are due March 1.

For more information, email [email protected]. To apply, click here for Word application or click here for pdf application.