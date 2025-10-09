TSCRA Talk Episode 69 – Pasture, rangeland and forage insurance

Austin Tucker with Specialized Crop Insurance and Matt Makens of Makens Weather, join TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the importance of strategy in utilizing pasture, rangeland and forage insurance. Tucker shares information about PRF including location, time periods, productivity factors, coverage levels and common misconceptions. Makens comments on factors involved with long-range weather outlooks and a big-picture look at 2026.

A special thank you to our episode sponsor, Specialized Crop Insurance.

prfrainfall.com

makensweather.com

rma.usda.gov