TSCRA Talk Episode 66 – 89th Texas Legislative Recap  

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to recap the 89th Texas Legislative Session. Polk discussed a variety of topics including the new Texas brand database; cell-cultured proteins; wildfire prevention, mitigation and response legislation; and oil and gas waste water.
