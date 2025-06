Kayla Jennings with Jennings Ventures and Tucker Brown of the R.A. Brown Ranch join TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to share their knowledge and experience in direct-to-consumer beef sales. With two different approaches to beef sales, the conversations provide valuable insight as they share their experiences.

Learn more at jenningsventurescattle.com and rabrownranch.com.

Resources:

Texas Beef Council resources

AgriLife Extension handbook

US Foods Meat Buyers Guide