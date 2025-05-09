TSCRA Talk Episode 64 – National Grazing Lands Coalition 411

Courtesy photo by NatGLC

Bill Fox, central region program manager for National Grazing Lands Coalition, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to share about the programs NatGLC offers, including Legacy Landscapes.

The mission of the National Grazing Lands Coalition (NatGLC) is dedicated to providing voluntarily ecologically and economically sound management of all grazing lands for their adaptive uses and multiple benefits to the environment and society through science-based technical assistance, research and education.

Learn more at grazinglands.org.