Mike Turner, manager of Blue Ranch located near Dumas, Texas, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss their holistic resource management approach. Turner shares how the conventionally grazed ranch was transformed into a rotational grazing system with focus on forage, wildlife, water and soil health.

The Blue Ranch received the 2024 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award and the 2024 NCBA Region IV Environmental Stewardship Award.