Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

TSCRA Talk Episode 60 – Ag Loan 411

Sarah Franklin, Texas Farm Credit vice president branch manager in Pleasanton, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the basics of an ag loan. Franklin outlines both long-term loans and short-term loans such as operating loans, as well as documentation needed for the application process.  

She shares the five C’s they take into consideration when evaluating a loan – character, capacity, capital, collateral and conditions, in addition to valuable insight on the loan process.  

Additional information can be found at texasfarmcredit.com/resources/.  

   

Recent Posts