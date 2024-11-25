TSCRA Talk Episode 58 – History runs deep with FWSSR  

Courtesy photo from FWSSR

This thing is legendary! Matt Brockman, director of communications, and Stefan Marchman, livestock show director, both with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, join TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to share about the history of the FWSSR, which included cattle shows during the Texas Cattle Raisers Association convention in the early 1900s.

Additionally, Brockman and Marchman discuss the growth of the Will Rogers Memorial Center with the addition of Dickie’s Arena plus renovations taking place in the swine and sheep barns.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the email to TSCRA members about the 2025 FWSSR commemorative pins and details on the pick-up party prior to the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo.