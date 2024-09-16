TSCRA Talk Episode 56 – New tool for feral hog management

Courtesy of Invora Rangeview

A USDA survey revealed Texas landowners lose more than $200 million annually in crop damage and livestock production due to feral hogs. The 87th Texas Legislature tasked Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to determine the effectiveness of warfarin-based toxicant on feral hog; John Tomeček, associate professor of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management at Texas A&M and Texas A&M AgriLife Research, joins TSCRA Talk to share the findings of the study.

