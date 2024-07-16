TSCRA Talk Episode 54 – Texas Beef Checkoff celebrates 10 years 

As the Texas Beef Checkoff celebrates 10 years of establishment, TSCRA Talk host Kristen Brown gleans the history of the state Checkoff from former executive vice president of the Texas Beef Checkoff, Richard Wortham. Wortham worked for the Texas Beef Council for 30 years, 23 of which he served in the role of executive vice president. He shared the initial spark of conversation of a state Checkoff that took place in 2004, which then lead to state organizations moving forward to create and establish the additional assessment. Wortham discussed the impact the increased funding has had over the past 10 years.

In the second half of the special episode, Molly McAdams, the current executive vice president of the Texas Beef Council discussed current programs and initiatives that are possible due to the additional funds generated by the Texas Beef Checkoff. McAdams shared about the research that has impacted the quality of beef that is produced in the United States as well as research in the areas of nutrition and ongoing consumer preferences.

To learn more about the Texas Beef Checkoff, visit https://www.texasbeefcheckoff.com and also check out https://beeflovingtexans.com.