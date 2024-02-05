TSCRA Talk Episode 49 – Ranch horse care

Dr. Nathan Canaday, 6666 ranch horse division manager and resident veterinarian, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the importance of properly caring for horses at the ranch which includes routine vaccination programs as well as hoof and teeth care. He emphasizes the value of working with a trusted veterinarian to make a management plan tailored to the work and goals of the ranch.

Additionally, Canaday shares insight into cold and warm weather care which both include keeping horses well hydrated. Closing out the show he talks about tips for traveling with horses such as taking a vet bag of supplies and ensuring the pickup and trailer are in proper working order.