TSCRA Talk Episode 48 – Solar eclipse opportunity and awareness

Scott Williamson, TSCRA Executive Director of Law, Brand and Inspection Services, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss opportunity and awareness around the upcoming total solar eclipse taking place on April 8, 2024. As some ranches will open their gates to welcome visitors, he explains the importance of properly communicating expectations as well as having liability forms signed and the proper insurance in place. For those who do not plan to have guests at their ranch, Williamson discusses securing the property.

While Williamson stresses the importance of not being fearful, he does share about the importance of having an emergency management plan that is communicated to employees and family, which can be put into place during weather emergencies or events that put a strain on resources.

Additionally, Williamson encourages listeners to stay up-to-date on specific information from their area through their local city and county officials.