TSCRA Talk Episode 46 – From the Ranch to the TV – Cooking with Kent Rollins

Kent Rollins, renowned chuck wagon cook, along with his wife, Shannon, join TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown to discuss their path in taking the history and heritage of ranching and beef to a national audience. Raised on the Red River near Hollis, Okla., Kent grew up working cattle with area cowboys and learned the art of cooking with his mother at a young age.

As opportunities arose, Kent cooked for cowboys on open fire across the U.S. which eventually led to numerous tv appearances on shows including Throwdown with Bobby Flay, Chopped Grill Masters and NBC’s Food Fighters. Kent and Shannon continue to share the cowboy way of life to the world through their YouTube channel and cookbooks.