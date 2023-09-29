TSCRA Talk Episode 44 – Deep dive into EPDs

Emily Lochner, executive director of engagement and education at TSCRA and a seedstock producer, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, for an in-depth conversation about EPDs.

Lochner shares the background on EPDs and how they have continued to evolve as gene technology improves through DNA analysis. She discusses the importance of evaluating the goals of the operation to know which EPDs will be impactful in the prodigy.

Additionally, Lochner goes into very practical information by detailing ways to evaluate EPDs of different breeds of cattle and using the Dollar Value Indexes to encompass end goals.