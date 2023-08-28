TSCRA Talk Episode 43 – Curt Pate on stockmanship and stewardship

Curt Pate, a renowned livestock handling clinician, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to share about his path to practicing stockmanship at the ranch and his insight on the impact it has to the rancher’s bottom line.

Pate describes his childhood as incredible, as he shares about growing up in Montana with family in a variety of segments of the livestock industry. He says he has a sensitive spot for animals and is always up for an adventure, which led him to opportunities such as working on the set of the movie Horse Whisperer.

He goes on to discuss the added value that comes to the rancher when proper cattle handling is common practice at the ranch. “Good cattle handling isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the only thing to do,” he says.