TSCRA Talk Episode 41 – The Cattle and Corn Connection

Cattlemen and corn grower Wesley Spurlock visits with TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown about the interdependence of cattle and corn on each other. Spurlock farms and runs cattle throughout the Texas Panhandle and is a past president of the National Corn Growers Association.

Spurlock discusses how the growth of feedyards and cattle production increased the need for corn and how that relationship continues to grow, touching on dry distillers grain. He says the two industries are tied so closely together and emphasizes the importance of working together. “Every pound of beef exported out of the U.S. is an amount of corn that is being exported also,” Spurlock says.

Spurlock discusses a recent study released by the U.S. Meat Export Federation that shared good news for both cattleman and corn growers.