TSCRA Talk Episode 39 – Fraud prevention with Scott Williamson

Scott Williamson, TSCRA Executive Director of law enforcement and theft prevention, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss a prevalent issue on the rise — fraud. Williamson discusses how utilizing the convenience of the internet opens the door for misrepresentation of items such as cattle, horses or hay.

Williamson emphasizes the importance of securing credible sources to locate commodities. He advises listeners to identify a trusted website that specializes in selling the item or a reference you know and trust to inspect the item prior to purchase.

Additionally, he mentions phishing schemes and says if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. In addition to remembering the neighborhood watch mentality, he shares other tips to keep your animals and property secure.