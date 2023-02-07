TSCRA Talk Episode 37: Should your ranch be an LLC?

Attorney Jim Bradbury joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the importance of ranching operations being set up as a separate legal entity, diving specifically into limited liability companies.



Bradbury comments on the advantages including liability protection and ease of use. He encourages the listeners to take their business seriously by taking the time to set up the LLC and being diligent in maintaining the paperwork, especially when there are partnerships.



Additionally, Bradbury offers suggestions of points to consider and have written down prior to meeting with an attorney to save time, which in turn saves money, including the proposed owners/members and a list of assets.