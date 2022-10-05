TSCRA Talk Episode 33: How Drought Works

Chad McNutt, co-founder of Livestock Wx, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, for a high-level discussion on drought. A biologist by trade, McNutt has experience working for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and a livestock background to provide cattle raisers valuable insight on the situation. McNutt shares the duration of a drought is key as it impacts grass production, soil moisture and tank levels.

He offers comments on the current situation in Texas, with a dry spring and summer, reinforcing the drought. According to McNutt, trend of summer temperatures across the country getting hotter, which causes a drought to intensify quickly when there is a deficit of precipitation.

Additionally, he says livestock producers should keep in mind that dry conditions are always operating somewhere, and regardless of duration, they all have different impacts to factor in when managing a ranch.



