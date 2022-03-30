TSCRA Talk Episode 27: 411 on direct to consumer sales

AgriLife Extension assistant professor and economist Justin Benavidez joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss the ins and outs of selling beef directly to consumers. He shares that there are risks and rewards for producers who engage in the direct selling process, which he goes into detail about through the conversation.

Benavidez recommends starting with a business plan that first outlines the goals of the producer in order for success to be measured and to ensure the production model can fulfill the goals. Additionally, the business plan should include the partners to work with throughout the supply chain and specific licenses that will be required, which he discusses in detail. Benavidez says that to be in this business profitably, planning is vital before any steps are taken to execute the plan.

The conversation includes Benavidez sharing his insight on starting small and simple as well as building to a large scale and the considerations that need to be made through the process.

Benavidez, along with Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, are in the final stages of producing a book that will cover the legal and economic aspects of direct marketing beef. They will also be hosting workshops on the topic as well later in 2022.