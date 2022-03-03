TSCRA Talk Episode 26: Special Ranger Sit Down with Marvin Wills

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to share a few of his most memorable cases over the last 14 years, as well as tips to prevent cattlemen from becoming the victim of a crime.

Wills explains the importance of staying vigilant with livestock and property, which includes keeping a record of all equipment VIN numbers and having contracts on all partnerships. He stresses the importance of knowing your neighbors–have their phone number and contact them if something out of the norm is noticed.

As technology has increased so have the crimes committed through online transactions Wills says. He encourages cattlemen to talk to the real person who is selling livestock or equipment online and to not provide payment until it has been delivered and inspected.

Wills reminds listeners to brand their cattle. Tune in to hear about the crimes committed by two criminals who devised a plan after meeting in prison.